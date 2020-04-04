News More News
Murphy Looking For New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 former Gill St. Bernard's star Connor Murphy is looking for a new college home.Murphy just completed an excellent freshman season at D-2 Sciences in Philadelphia PA.He averaged 12.3 ppg, 1...

