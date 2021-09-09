Mulligan makes college pick
6 foot 3 recent Haddon Township grad Brendan Mulligan has made his college plans.Mulligan has decided to stay in state of play in the rugged New Jersey Athletic Conference for the College of NJHe l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news