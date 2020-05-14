News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mullan Makes College Pick

Bobby Mullan
Bobby Mullan
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 1 Highland senior Bobby Mullan has made his college plans. Mullan has decided to attend Alvernia.As a senior he averaged 16.2 ppg and 6 apg. He registered 20 points and 15 assists in a win o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}