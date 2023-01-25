News More News
Morris County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

The top seven seeds receive byes into the first round.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Morris Catholic over Delbarton

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

West Morris over Delbarton

PRELIMINARY ROUND

by January 28, 2022

26th seeded Morris Tech at 7th seeded Morris Catholic

25th seeded Morristown Beard at 8th seeded Morris Knolls

24th seeded Whippany Park at 9th seeded Madison

23red seeded Parsippany at 10th seeded Morris Hills

22n seeded Dover at 11th seeded Morristown

21st seeded Butler at 12th seeded Randolph

20)th seeded Mountain Lakes at 13th seeded Hanover Park

19th seeded Mount Olive at 14th seeded Roxbury

18th seeded Boonton at 15th seeded Kinnelon

17th seeded Montville at 16th seeded Parsippany Hills

1ST ROUND

By February 2

winner of Montville/Parsippany Hills at top seeded West Morris

winner of d Butler/Randolph at 5th seeded Mendham

winner of Mountain Lakes/Hanover Park at 4th seeded Pequannock

winner of Mount Olive/Roxbury at 3rd seeded Chatham

winner of Dover/ Morristown at 6th seeded Jefferson

winner of Boonton/Kinnelon at 2nd seeded Delbarton

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 4 at Randolph HS


SEMIFINALS

Saturday February 11 at Morris CC



THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday February 18 at Morris CC


LAST YEAR

Delbarton downed Pequannock 62-57. 6 foot 2 Sr. Skyler Venezia scored 18.

Morris County Tournament Wrap/all Tournament 2022

{{ article.author_name }}