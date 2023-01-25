Morris County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
The top seven seeds receive byes into the first round.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Morris Catholic over Delbarton
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
West Morris over Delbarton
PRELIMINARY ROUND
by January 28, 2022
26th seeded Morris Tech at 7th seeded Morris Catholic
25th seeded Morristown Beard at 8th seeded Morris Knolls
24th seeded Whippany Park at 9th seeded Madison
23red seeded Parsippany at 10th seeded Morris Hills
22n seeded Dover at 11th seeded Morristown
21st seeded Butler at 12th seeded Randolph
20)th seeded Mountain Lakes at 13th seeded Hanover Park
19th seeded Mount Olive at 14th seeded Roxbury
18th seeded Boonton at 15th seeded Kinnelon
17th seeded Montville at 16th seeded Parsippany Hills
1ST ROUND
By February 2
winner of Montville/Parsippany Hills at top seeded West Morris
winner of d Butler/Randolph at 5th seeded Mendham
winner of Mountain Lakes/Hanover Park at 4th seeded Pequannock
winner of Mount Olive/Roxbury at 3rd seeded Chatham
winner of Dover/ Morristown at 6th seeded Jefferson
winner of Boonton/Kinnelon at 2nd seeded Delbarton
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 4 at Randolph HS
SEMIFINALS
Saturday February 11 at Morris CC
THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday February 18 at Morris CC
LAST YEAR
Delbarton downed Pequannock 62-57. 6 foot 2 Sr. Skyler Venezia scored 18.
Morris County Tournament Wrap/all Tournament 2022
