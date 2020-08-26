Morris Catholic Adds International Big
Morris Catholic has added a junior big man to their 2020-21 roster.6 foot 10 Luigi Edoardo Tamborino has transferred to Morris Catholic from Italy.He was ranked as the 7th best prospect in Italy in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news