Morgan Makes Plans
6 foot 5 Caldwell High School senior Hank Morgan has made his plans for next season.Morgan will spend a postgraduate season at Berkshire Prep.As a senior he led Caldwell to a 17-8 record and averag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news