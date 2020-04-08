News More News
Morgan Makes Plans

Hank Morgan
Hank Morgan
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 Caldwell High School senior Hank Morgan has made his plans for next season.Morgan will spend a postgraduate season at Berkshire Prep.As a senior he led Caldwell to a 17-8 record and averag...

