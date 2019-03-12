Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 18:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

More Top Seniors at Public Finals

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Sunday night we drove over to Rutgers for the four public school finals. The 8 team field included four teams that were ranked in NJHoops.com top 20 teamsAs we always do on NJHoops.com we write abo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}