More top NJ sophs at HGHQ East Coast Showdown Sunday
Last Sunday afternoon we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the East Coast ShowdownWe saw three games, two in 16U, and one in 17U. We saw 5 different NJ teams and championship gam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news