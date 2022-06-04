More top NJ sophs at HG Jersey Jam Fest last Saturday
Saturday morning we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for their Jersey Jam Fest.We saw six games, four in 17U, and two in 16U. We saw 9 different NJ teamsAs we always do on NJHoops.c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news