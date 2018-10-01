Ticker
More Top NJ Seniors at COBL PA vs. NJ Shootout

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
Sunday morning we drove down to Friends Central High School in Wynnewood Pennsylvania for the City of Basketball Love Pennsylvania vs. NJ Shootout.

We saw six games and 6 good south jersey teams.

The top NJ seniors we saw

Barry Evans

Barry Evans

6 foot 4

Willingboro

9 points, 1 trey, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Cole Vanderslice

Cole Vanderslice

6 foot 1

St. Augustine's

9 points, 2 treys, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

Elkhanna Hidalgo

Elkhanna Hidalgo

5 foot 10

Camden

2 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Zion Teague

Zion Teague

6 foot 8

Atlantic City

5 points, 4 rebounds

Dan Swallow

Dan Swallow

6 foot 3

Bishop Eustace

6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals

{{ article.author_name }}