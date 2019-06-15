More Top NJ Rising Seniors at Rider Team Camp Sunday
Sunday morning we drove back down to Rider University for the final day of their Team Camp. We saw six games and 7 different NJ teams.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news