More Top NJ Rising Seniors at Hoop Group Academic Elite 1
The Hoop Group started their first elite camp of the summer Tuesday at Albright College in Reading Pennsylvania.The first session was was the first of two Academic Elite Camps and first of six camp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news