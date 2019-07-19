More Top NJ Available Rising Seniors at HG Elite Camp Session 1
The Hoop Group started their first elite camp of the summer Tuesday at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania.The first session was was the first of two Elite Camps and second...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news