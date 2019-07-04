News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 18:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

More Top NJ Available 2020's at Independent Showcase Sunday

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Sunday morning we drove from Princeton Team Camp to the Hun School for the Independent School Showcase.We saw a pair of games and two NJ teams.More of the top available NJ Class of 2020 players we saw

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}