News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 18:06:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

More Top Juniors at ShoreShots Showdown

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Saturday night we drove down to Hoop Group Headquaters in Neptune for the ShoreShots Showdown. We saw three games, two in 16U and one in 17U. We saw 5 different NJ teams, 3 in 16U.As we always do o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}