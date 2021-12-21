More top available seniors at Tip-Off Sunday
Sunday we drove up to Elizabeth for the Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase.
We saw three games and 4 top 20 teams.
As we always do it NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first later go back to get some publicity to the other players.
More of the top available NJ seniors we saw
Isaiah Edmond
6 foot 3
Don Bosco
7 points, 2 treys, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Nick Koch
6 foot
Don Bosco
8 points, 1 trey, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Gavin Kreitz
5 foot 9
Seton Hall Prep
7 points, 1 trey, 1 assist, 1 steal
Nick Dunneman
5 foot 10
Seton Hall Prep
6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Andrew Rowley
6 foot 2
Columbia
7 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist
