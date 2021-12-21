 NJHoops - More top available seniors at Tip-Off Sunday
More top available seniors at Tip-Off Sunday

Sunday we drove up to Elizabeth for the Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase.

We saw three games and 4 top 20 teams.

As we always do it NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first later go back to get some publicity to the other players.

More of the top available NJ seniors we saw

Isaiah Edmond
6 foot 3

Don Bosco

7 points, 2 treys, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Nick Koch
6 foot

Don Bosco

8 points, 1 trey, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Gavin Kreitz
5 foot 9

Seton Hall Prep

7 points, 1 trey, 1 assist, 1 steal

Nick Dunneman
5 foot 10

Seton Hall Prep

6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Andrew Rowley
6 foot 2

Columbia

7 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

