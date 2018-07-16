Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 20:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

More Top Available NJ Rising Seniors at AC Jam Fest Friday

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Friday night we drove down to Atlantic City Convention Center for the Hoop Group Jam Fest.We saw four games in 17U and 4 NJ teamsAs we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}