More Top Available NJ 2019's at Prime Time Saturday
Saturday afternoon we drove up to Elizabeth high school the first day of the Prime Time Shoot Out. We saw six games and 10 good New Jersey teams.As we always do on NJHoops.com we read about the sen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news