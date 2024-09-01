Advertisement

Judge finds next college home

Judge finds next college home

6 foot 3 former Paul VI/Olympus Prep/Camden CC star Tyshon Judge has found his next college home.

 • Jay Gomes
Leiba finds new college home

Leiba finds new college home

6 foot 10 former St. John Vianney star Alex Leiba is moving up for his new college home.

 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 SLIAC

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 SLIAC

Chris Evans was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-3 2023-24 in the SLIAC

 • Jay Gomes
More NJ Hoops Offers Class of 2025

More NJ Hoops Offers Class of 2025

Payne Tech's Robert Foster was among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2025 with a recent college offer

 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoops Offers Class of 2025

NJ Hoops Offers Class of 2025

Bergen Catholic's Declan Wucherpfennig is among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2025 getting new offers

 • Jay Gomes

