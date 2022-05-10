Moran makes college pick
6 foot 8 former CBA and current Lawrenceville star Dane Moran has made his college pick.Moran has committed to Trinity CollegeThis season he was selected NJHoops.com All MAPL Tournament Team and NJ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news