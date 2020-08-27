NJHoops - Morales Signs Pro Contract

Princeton University men's basketball 2020 graduate Jose Morales is set to begin his professional basketball career, signing a contract with Agrupación Deportiva (AD) Cantbasket 04.

"I'm so happy for Jose. He brings energy, toughness, and moxie wherever he goes and I have no doubt that he will be all those things and more at his next stop in Spain," said Franklin C. Cappon-Edward C. Green '40 Head Coach Mitch Henderson. "All Tiger fans will be following along closely and pulling hard for him at this next step.

"Cantbasket is based on Santander, Cantabria, Spain, and competes in the Liga Española de Baloncesto Aficionado (EBA), which begins October and concludes in May.

"For as long as I can remember, I've wanted to be a professional basketball player," said Morales. "Signing my first contract and looking back on all the work that was put in to getting to this point was an incredible feeling. I'm super excited to begin this new journey in a completely new place. Princeton played a huge role in my development as a basketball player and person. Personally, I was able to mature and learn a lot about myself. Basketball wise, Princeton changed the way a see and approach the game. I can't thank coach Henderson and the rest of the staff enough for their investment in me. Hopefully there is college basketball sooner rather than later. I can't wait to watch those guys."

Morales ended his career as a Tiger with 261 points, 103 assists and 71 steals and is coming off an impressive senior year where he appeared in all 27 games, shooting .479 percent from the field, .538 percent from behind the three-point line and .808 percent from the free throw line. Morales handed out 45 assists as a senior while his 28 steals ranked second on the team in 2019-20. On December 17, 2019, he finished with five steals along with seven points, six assists and no turnovers, igniting the Tiger's comeback over Iona College when he stole the ball late in the game and delivered a pass while on his back to Drew Friberg who cashed in a three. In Princeton's 63-58 win over Penn on January 10, Morales delivered a clutch three-point play with 10 seconds remaining that helped seal the win for the Tigers and complete the season sweep against Penn for the second year in a row.

Along with his individual accolades, Morales was also part of the Tigers' 2016-17 team that went 14-0 in Ivy League play, won the Ivy League title and made it to the NCAA Tournament.

Morales played at the Hun School where he was ranked as the #6 postgrad in the Class of 2016.

