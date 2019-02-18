Morales Finds New College Home
6 foot 6 former Manchester star Alex Morales has found his new college homeMorales averaged a double/double his final two seasons at Manchester.Last week he was selected NJHoops.com Junior College ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news