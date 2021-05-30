Moppert makes plans
5 foot 11 Morris Knoll Senior Kyle Moppert has made his college plans. Moppert has committed to five towns college in Dix Hills New York.This season he averaged 11.5 ppg going for 27 with 6 treys i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news