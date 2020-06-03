News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 13:50:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Moore Makes Plans

Alex Moore
Alex Moore
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 10 Doane Academy senior Alex Moore has made his plans for next season.Moore has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.This season he helped Doane to an 18-8 record....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}