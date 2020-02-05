Moore Makes Pick
6 foot 6 New Brunswick senior two sport star Tahjay Moore has made his college choice.Moore has decided to stay close to home and play football at Rutgers.13.8 rpg, 4.6 bpg, Coaches All GMC White, ...
