Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 11:02:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Moore Makes Pick

Qec6voofakccv3dzfvk0
Jassiem Moore
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 1 Bound Brook Sr. Jassiem Moore has made his college pick.Moore has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Georgian Court.This season Moore led Bound Brook to a 21-7 and final NJ Hoops ran...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}