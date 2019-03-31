Moore Makes Pick
6 foot 1 Bound Brook Sr. Jassiem Moore has made his college pick.Moore has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Georgian Court.This season Moore led Bound Brook to a 21-7 and final NJ Hoops ran...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news