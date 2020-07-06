 NJHoops - Moore Makes College Pick
Moore Makes College Pick

Bre'quan Moore
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 6 recent Paterson Kennedy grad Bre'quan Moore has made his college plans.Moore has decided to stay in state and play at the College of St. Elizabeth.This season he helped the Knights to a 27...

