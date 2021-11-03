Moore finds new college home
6 foot 1 former Bound Brook star Jassiem Moore has found his new college home.Moore is staying in state, transferring from Georgian Court to Rutgers NewarkCOLLEGE CAREER2019-20 Stats - DNP2020-21 S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news