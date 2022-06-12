Montgomery finds new college home
6 foot 2 former Neptune star Tyreek Montgomery has found his next college home.Montgomery is moving from Bethel College in Texas and coming back home, going to William Paterson.Before Bethel he pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news