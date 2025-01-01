Montgomery adds forward
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Newark Collegiate's Jayden Solomon had a big game and is a NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Monday
Former Covenant College Prep & current Essex CC star Jaidan Gilzene makes NJHoops.com Top NJ Juco So. Countdown, #'s 1-5
Former Rumson star Scott Gyimesi is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Newark Collegiate's Jayden Solomon had a big game and is a NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Monday
Former Covenant College Prep & current Essex CC star Jaidan Gilzene makes NJHoops.com Top NJ Juco So. Countdown, #'s 1-5