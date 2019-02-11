Monmouth Lands Forward
Monmouth has landed a commitment from 6 foot 8 wing forward Jarvis Vaughan from Massanutten Military Academy in VirginiaBefore heading to prep school Vaughan had given a commitment to Old Dominion ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news