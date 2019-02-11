Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-11 15:21:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Monmouth Lands Forward

Njf7lvxb0jbg3stanlfr
Jarvis Vaughan
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Monmouth has landed a commitment from 6 foot 8 wing forward Jarvis Vaughan from Massanutten Military Academy in VirginiaBefore heading to prep school Vaughan had given a commitment to Old Dominion ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}