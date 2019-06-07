News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 21:24:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Monmouth Adds Forward Late

Vywctlrigogrpu4t4l2k
Gob Gabriel
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Monmouth has picked up a late frontcourt commitment. 6 foot 7 Gob Gabriel from Bardford Christian Academy in Haverhill Massachusetts has decided to attend Monmouth.He is the younger brother of the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}