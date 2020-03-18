Monmouth Adds Big
Monmouth has landed a commitment from 6 foot 8 Myles Foster from the Brooks School in North Andover Massachusetts.He also had offers from NJIT, Sacred Heart, Robert Morris and Yale.As a senior he a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news