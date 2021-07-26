Momoh makes college pick
6 foot 7 recent Patrick School National postgrad Abdul Momoh has made his college pick.Momoh has committed to D-1 Central Connecticut.As a senior at Timothy Christian he averaged 18.4 ppg, 12.1 rpg...
