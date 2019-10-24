Momah Finds New Home
6 foot 4 Senior Abdul Momah has found his new home.Momah has transferred from Piscataway Tech to Timothy Christian.As a junior he averaged 12 ppg. He exploded for a high of 35 against Middlesex.In ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news