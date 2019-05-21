News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 18:38:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mitchell-White Looking for New College Home.

Ifsyamlbdlplyfpibdqh
Myles Mitchell-White
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Myles Mitchell-White has been granted his release from Montclair State. Mitchell-White was NJAC freshman of the year, Region freshman of the year and 1st team All NJAC in 2017-18. As a frosh he a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}