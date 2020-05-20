News More News
Mitchell Makes Plans

Zaheir Mitchell
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
5 foot 7 Wallington three sport star Zaheir Mitchell has made his college plans.Mitchell has decided to play football at Caldwell.This season he averaged 15 ppg and 4 spg. He went for 30 in a win o...

