Mitarotonda Makes College Pick

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 2 Becton senior Nicola Mitarotonda has made his college plans.Mitarotonda has decided to stay in state and attend FDU Florham.This season he led Becton to a 21-8 record and averaged 19.7 ppg...

