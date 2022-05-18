Mingledolph makes college pick
6 foot Franklin senior Josh Mingledolph has made his college pick.Mingledolph has decided to attend Penn State Berks.This season he helped the Warriors to a 16-11 recordHe averaged 7 ppg with a hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news