Milligan Makes Pick
6 foot 3 Franklin senior Anthony Milligan has made his college pick.Milligan has decided to state and play in the tough New jersey Athletic Conference for the College of NJ.Last season he helped th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news