Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 12:41:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Miller Makes Pick

Srd0it4qmhrxm98vwlry
Ashton Miller
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 Seton Hall Prep senior Ashton Miller has made his college pick. Miller has decided to attend Duquesne UniversityThis season Miller averaged 20.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.9 apg. He was named NJHo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}