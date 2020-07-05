 NJHoops - Miller Makes College Pick
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-05 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

Miller Makes College Pick

Sadiki Miller
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 2 recent Paterson Charter grad Sadiki Miller has made his college plans. Miller is headed to Allen University, a NAIA school in Columbia SC.This season he helped Paterson Charter to a 27-4 r...

