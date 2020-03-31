Miller Looking For New College Home
6 foot 5 former Seton Hall Prep star Ashton Miller is looking for a new college home.Miller just spent his freshman season at Duquesne.He averaged 1.2 ppg, 0.6 rpg and 0.1 apg while shooting 20% fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news