News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 14:16:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Miller Finds New College Home

Ashton Miller
Ashton Miller
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 former Seton Hall Prep star Ashton Miller has found his new college home.Miller is moving from Duquesne after his freshman season and headed to Wagner.He averaged 1.2 ppg, 0.6 rpg and 0.1 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}