News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 22:14:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Miller Finds New College Home

Robert Miller
Robert Miller
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 10 former Union Catholic star Robert Miller has found his new college home.Miller is returning home moving from Desales to Union CC.Last season he averaged 2.4 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 4 treys...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}