Miles Makes College Pick
6 foot 11 former Olympus postgrad Darrius Miles has made his college pick.Miles is now playing at Western Kentucky He left Olympus prep midway through the season last year and went to Odessa JC col...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news