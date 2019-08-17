News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 09:14:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mikah Johnson Coverage Through NJ Hoops.com

T1qsayzxzjj8cy9rn2u5
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Newark East Side rising senior Mikah Johnson just made an early commitment to Monmouth. NJHoops.com has covered his high school career.A look at the coverage on NJHoops.com

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}