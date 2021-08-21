Middleton finds new home
Coming off a great summer 6 foot 7 rising junior Scotty Middleton has found his new home. Middleton's transferring from the Patrick school and is headed west to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news