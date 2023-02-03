32 teams were entered in this annual event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen

PLAY IN ROUND

Sat February 4

33rd seeded Perth Amboy Magnet at 16th seeded East Brunswick

32nd seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge at 17th seeded North Plainfield

25th seeded Iselin Kennedy at 24th seeded Highland Park; winner at 9-Perth Amboy

28th seeded East Brunswick Magnet at 21st seeded Sayreville; winner at 12-Woodbridge

29th seeded Piscataway Magnet at 20th seeded Carteret; winner at 13-Spotswood

30th seeded Somerset Tech at 19th seeded Middlesex; winner at 14-Edison

27th seeded South Amboy at 22nd seeded Metuchen; winner at 11-Old Bridge

26th seeded New Brunswick at 23rd seeded Calvary Christian; winner at 10-J.P. Stevens

31st seeded Dunellen at 18th seeded Timothy Christian; winner at 15-Monroe

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Tuesday February 7

winner of Perth Amboy Magnet/East Brunswick vs. winner of Wardlaw-Hartridge/North Plainfield

winner of Iselin Kennedy/Highland Park at 9th seeded Perth Amboy

winner of East Brunswick Magnet/Sayreville at 12th seeded Woodbridge

winner of 29th seeded Piscataway Magnet/ Carteret at 13th seeded Spotswood

winner of 30th seeded Somerset Tech/ Middlesex at 14th seeded Edison

winner of 27th seeded South Amboy/ Metuchen at 11th seeded Old Bridge

winner of 26th seeded New Brunswick/Calvary Christian at 10th seeded J.P. Stevens

winner of 31st seeded Dunellen/ Timothy Christian at 15th seeded Monroe

2ND ROUND

Thur Feb 9

winner of Perth Amboy Magnet/East Brunswick/Wardlaw-Hartridge/North Plainfield at top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas

winner of Iselin Kennedy/Highland Park at 8th seeded Piscataway

winner of East Brunswick Magnet/Sayreville/Woodbridge at 5th seeded South Plainfield

winner of 29th seeded Piscataway Magnet/ Carteret/Spotswood at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

winner of 30th seeded Somerset Tech/ Middlesex/Edison at 3rd seeded South River

winner of 27th seeded South Amboy/ Metuchen/Old Bridge at 6th seeded North Brunswick

winner of 26th seeded New Brunswick/Calvary Christian/J.P. Stevens at 7th seeded South Brunswick

winner of 31st seeded Dunellen/ Timothy Christian/Monroe at 2nd seeded Colonia

QUARTERFINALS

Sunday February 12 at Middlesex CC





SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 15

at Monroe HS





FINAL

Fri Feb 17 at Monroe HS



