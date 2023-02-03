Middlesex County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
32 teams were entered in this annual event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
PLAY IN ROUND
Sat February 4
33rd seeded Perth Amboy Magnet at 16th seeded East Brunswick
32nd seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge at 17th seeded North Plainfield
25th seeded Iselin Kennedy at 24th seeded Highland Park; winner at 9-Perth Amboy
28th seeded East Brunswick Magnet at 21st seeded Sayreville; winner at 12-Woodbridge
29th seeded Piscataway Magnet at 20th seeded Carteret; winner at 13-Spotswood
30th seeded Somerset Tech at 19th seeded Middlesex; winner at 14-Edison
27th seeded South Amboy at 22nd seeded Metuchen; winner at 11-Old Bridge
26th seeded New Brunswick at 23rd seeded Calvary Christian; winner at 10-J.P. Stevens
31st seeded Dunellen at 18th seeded Timothy Christian; winner at 15-Monroe
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday February 7
winner of Perth Amboy Magnet/East Brunswick vs. winner of Wardlaw-Hartridge/North Plainfield
winner of Iselin Kennedy/Highland Park at 9th seeded Perth Amboy
winner of East Brunswick Magnet/Sayreville at 12th seeded Woodbridge
winner of 29th seeded Piscataway Magnet/ Carteret at 13th seeded Spotswood
winner of 30th seeded Somerset Tech/ Middlesex at 14th seeded Edison
winner of 27th seeded South Amboy/ Metuchen at 11th seeded Old Bridge
winner of 26th seeded New Brunswick/Calvary Christian at 10th seeded J.P. Stevens
winner of 31st seeded Dunellen/ Timothy Christian at 15th seeded Monroe
2ND ROUND
Thur Feb 9
winner of Perth Amboy Magnet/East Brunswick/Wardlaw-Hartridge/North Plainfield at top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas
winner of Iselin Kennedy/Highland Park at 8th seeded Piscataway
winner of East Brunswick Magnet/Sayreville/Woodbridge at 5th seeded South Plainfield
winner of 29th seeded Piscataway Magnet/ Carteret/Spotswood at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
winner of 30th seeded Somerset Tech/ Middlesex/Edison at 3rd seeded South River
winner of 27th seeded South Amboy/ Metuchen/Old Bridge at 6th seeded North Brunswick
winner of 26th seeded New Brunswick/Calvary Christian/J.P. Stevens at 7th seeded South Brunswick
winner of 31st seeded Dunellen/ Timothy Christian/Monroe at 2nd seeded Colonia
QUARTERFINALS
Sunday February 12 at Middlesex CC
SEMIFINALS
Wed Feb 15
at Monroe HS
FINAL
Fri Feb 17 at Monroe HS
LAST YEAR
St. Thomas Aquinas conquered Colonia 69-53 as 6 foot 2 Sr. Adam Silas soared for 37.
3 YEARS AGO
St. Thomas Aquinas thwarted South Brunswick 63-52. Adams scored 17.
4 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Piscataway 49-46. Fresco scored 14.
5 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Colonia 46-43. 6 foot 1 So. KShawn Schulters tallied 13.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Sayreville 50-44. West went for 17.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat South Brunswick 56-48. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink scored 25.
8 YEARS AGO
Colonia topped St. Joseph's Metuchen.
9 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat East Brunswick 59-45 with Townes scoring 22. Bell rang for 21 for East Brunswick.
