Middlesex County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

32 teams were entered in this annual event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

PLAY IN ROUND

Sat February 4

33rd seeded Perth Amboy Magnet at 16th seeded East Brunswick

32nd seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge at 17th seeded North Plainfield

25th seeded Iselin Kennedy at 24th seeded Highland Park; winner at 9-Perth Amboy

28th seeded East Brunswick Magnet at 21st seeded Sayreville; winner at 12-Woodbridge

29th seeded Piscataway Magnet at 20th seeded Carteret; winner at 13-Spotswood

30th seeded Somerset Tech at 19th seeded Middlesex; winner at 14-Edison

27th seeded South Amboy at 22nd seeded Metuchen; winner at 11-Old Bridge

26th seeded New Brunswick at 23rd seeded Calvary Christian; winner at 10-J.P. Stevens

31st seeded Dunellen at 18th seeded Timothy Christian; winner at 15-Monroe

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Tuesday February 7

winner of Perth Amboy Magnet/East Brunswick vs. winner of Wardlaw-Hartridge/North Plainfield

winner of Iselin Kennedy/Highland Park at 9th seeded Perth Amboy

winner of East Brunswick Magnet/Sayreville at 12th seeded Woodbridge

winner of 29th seeded Piscataway Magnet/ Carteret at 13th seeded Spotswood

winner of 30th seeded Somerset Tech/ Middlesex at 14th seeded Edison

winner of 27th seeded South Amboy/ Metuchen at 11th seeded Old Bridge

winner of 26th seeded New Brunswick/Calvary Christian at 10th seeded J.P. Stevens

winner of 31st seeded Dunellen/ Timothy Christian at 15th seeded Monroe

2ND ROUND

Thur Feb 9

winner of Perth Amboy Magnet/East Brunswick/Wardlaw-Hartridge/North Plainfield at top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas

winner of Iselin Kennedy/Highland Park at 8th seeded Piscataway

winner of East Brunswick Magnet/Sayreville/Woodbridge at 5th seeded South Plainfield

winner of 29th seeded Piscataway Magnet/ Carteret/Spotswood at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

winner of 30th seeded Somerset Tech/ Middlesex/Edison at 3rd seeded South River

winner of 27th seeded South Amboy/ Metuchen/Old Bridge at 6th seeded North Brunswick

winner of 26th seeded New Brunswick/Calvary Christian/J.P. Stevens at 7th seeded South Brunswick

winner of 31st seeded Dunellen/ Timothy Christian/Monroe at 2nd seeded Colonia

QUARTERFINALS

Sunday February 12 at Middlesex CC


SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 15

at Monroe HS


FINAL

Fri Feb 17 at Monroe HS


LAST YEAR

St. Thomas Aquinas conquered Colonia 69-53 as 6 foot 2 Sr. Adam Silas soared for 37.

3 YEARS AGO

St. Thomas Aquinas thwarted South Brunswick 63-52. Adams scored 17.

4 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Piscataway 49-46. Fresco scored 14.

5 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Colonia 46-43. 6 foot 1 So. KShawn Schulters tallied 13.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Sayreville 50-44. West went for 17.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat South Brunswick 56-48. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink scored 25.

8 YEARS AGO

Colonia topped St. Joseph's Metuchen.

9 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat East Brunswick 59-45 with Townes scoring 22. Bell rang for 21 for East Brunswick.

