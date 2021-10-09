Meyer finds new college home
5 foot 11 former Old Bridge and Middlesex CC star Jared Meyer has found his new college home.Meyer has transferred from Middlesex County College to Kean.COLLEGE CAREER2020-21 Season - DNP2019-20 Se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news